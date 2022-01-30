Ahead of the Assembly elections in Manipur, the BJP has suffered an exodus of leaders in the state.

Denial of tickets has left powerful contenders in the BJP seething with discontent with several of them having decided to switch over other parties.

Despite BJP’s efforts to prevent its ticket seekers from exodus, one of its aspiring candidates, Lourembam Sanjoy Singh, joined the NPP on Saturday.

On the other hand, businessman-turned-politician Arunkumar Thangjam resigned from the BJP and joined the JD (U) on Sunday.

Hours after the BJP announced the list of candidates for the Assembly polls, Thangjam tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Saffron party.

Incumbent BJP MLA Y Erabot Singh, who was denied a ticket by BJP from Wangkhei constituency, has also decided to quit the saffron party.

Erabot Singh is likely to join the National People’s Party (NPP) on Monday.

Hours after BJP announced the list of candidates for the Assembly election in Manipur, irate party supporters on Sunday burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Manipur will vote in two phases on February 27 and March 3.