Kochi: Vava Suresh, one of the most popular snake handlers and rescuers was bitten by a cobra during a rescue operation in Kerela’s Kottayam on Monday.

Suresh was hospitalised in a critical condition.

The entire incident was recorded in a video where it was seen that the cobra had bitten Suresh on his right leg while he attempted to put the viper inside a gunny bag.

He was on a mission to rescue a cobra that was reported in the Kurichi village of Kottayam district.

It was further reported that even though he was bit by the cobra, he managed to place the snake inside the bag.

After he managed to capture the snake the locals rushed him to a private hospital.

As of Tuesday morning, Suresh is still in a critical condition and is being monitored by the hospital authorities.

Vava Suresh is bitten by Cobra, he is hospitalized & in critical situation. He is widely being consider as the brother and friend for every Trivandrum residents. please pray for him to come back in action likewise he survived in the past@ShashiTharoor @WeAreTrivandrum @navjotk28 pic.twitter.com/VdlYf1jlBd — ??????? ??????? (@VishakhCherian) January 31, 2022

Suresh is known for his quick response and techniques in capturing snakes that are reported in people’s houses.

He according to reports had also claimed to have been bitten by several snakes during earlier rescue operations.

In a similar incident, he was bitten by a pit viper and had to be admitted to the ICU of a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram for several weeks.