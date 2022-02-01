Guwahati: After 12 members of the Veer Lachit Sena were arrested on Monday, Shrinkhal Chaliha, leader of the Veer Lachit Sena said that jail is the second home for the activists of the organisation.

He speaking about the issue said that it is normal for youth to be jailed for doing something good for their motherland.

He added, “We are ready to go to jail for protecting the interest of the Assamese people and by no means will we ever stop from doing our duty.”

“The will be no compromise when it comes to Mother Assam”, he added.

Chaliha added that the members of the organisation were arrested only because the “police failed to do their duty”.

He also alleged that the action was taken only because the government wanted to cash out votes from the non-Assamese.

“Its all a vote bank politics and the government is trying to gain votes by putting the Assamese people at state. We will not back down at any cost and we will always stand by our people”, he added.

Chaliha further added, “Bengali organisation had the audacity to shout out anti-Assam slogans but there were no actions on them. We tried to protect Assam and we were arrested. This cannot be tolerated.”

The Golaghat Police on Monday arrested seven Veer Lachit Sena members on charges of extortion and threatening a businessman while five others were arrested in Morigaon for assaulting a Bengali youth.

As per reports, seven members of the Veer Lachit Sena (VLS) were arrested on Monday under various sections of the IPC.

They have been accused of extortion and also hooliganism.

On Sunday, they had allegedly shut down a mobile phone store in the market accusing the “non-Assamese” owner had not paid pending salaries to one of its “Assamese” employees.

A member of the organisation said that they had not demanded any money but their members were accused of extortion by the police and were arrested unauthorizedly.

He added that the organisation tried to help an Assamese citizen who was in financial crisis by asking the shop owner to pay his pending salaries but the members were pushed into a conspiracy.