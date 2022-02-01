Guwahati: One more person accused to be a drug peddler has been injured during police action in Barpeta’s Keotkuchi.

Police officials said that the suspected person was intercepted in Keotkuchi during a routine check post.

Explaining the event, the police said that based on “reliable input” the police had set up a check post in Keotkuchi to track a suspected drug movement.

During this, a hatchback was intercepted and on confronting the driver, he pushed a police officer aside and tried to run.

The person also threw away a black polythene packet while trying to escape.

In order to stop him, the police had to fire two rounds. One of the rounds hit him on the leg and he fell to the ground.

On apprehending the suspect, he was identified as Diluwar Hussain of the same area.

The person is said to be a drug peddler and had recently come out up jail on NDPS charges.

The packet was also recovered and on searching it, the police found 14 grams of suspected drugs from it.

According to the police, further investigations are on.