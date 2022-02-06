AGARTALA: A 21-years-old youth sustained bullet injuries after BSF troops opened fire at smugglers during a face-off at the NC Nagar area under the Sepahijala district of Tripura.

The injured youth is identified as Ismail Hussein.

The injured person was first taken to Sonamura hospital and later referred to Agartala.

His father brought him to Tripura Medical College and later to GB Pant hospital where he is undergoing treatment now.

His health has improved, said Insmail’s father.

“We heard screams of BSF Jawans when they were chasing down a group of smugglers. Out of curiosity to know what is happening there, we came out of our house. The smugglers succeeded in fleeing, prompting the BSF personnel to open fire. One of the bullets injured my son”, said the victim’s father.

On his present health condition, he said, his son is stable now and out of danger.