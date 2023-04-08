GANGTOK: Violence broke out at Singtam in Sikkim during a rally of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Saturday (April 08) morning.

According to reports, the JAC rally at Singtam in Sikkim came under attack by some unidentified miscreants.

In fact, the general secretary of the JAC – Keshav Sapkota was brutally thrashed by the miscreants.

Many, who participated in the rally sustained injuries.

Among those, who were injured in the violence, also included senior Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leader Mechung Bhutia.

On the other hand, Sepkota was also severely injured in the attack and was rushed to the hospital.

Also read: COVID-19 scare: Sikkim government issues advisory, asks people to wear face mask

He reportedly suffered injuries head and face injuries.

The miscreants also vandalised the vehicles of Keshav Sapkota and Mechung Bhutia.

Meanwhile, section 144 CrPC has been imposed at Singtam Bridge and Goskhan Dara areas in Sikkim following the violence.

Following the incident, security personnel in heavy numbers have been deployed in the area to prevent further escalation of tensions.

The JAC rally was organised opposing change in the definition of the term Sikkimese.