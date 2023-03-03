GANGTOK: In a big jolt to the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) in the Himalayan state, at least 21 senior leaders have quit the party.

Those who quit the SDF include former Sikkim MLA Chandra M Subba.

Subba along with 20 other leaders of the SDF from the Yangthang constituency quit the party.

Chandra M Subba and the 20 other leaders submitted their resignation from the party to SDF chief and former Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling.

Subba, in her resignation letter, cited personal reasons for her decision to quit the SDF.

After resigning from the SDF, the former MLA along with the 20 other leaders met Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang in Gangtok.

Following the meeting, speculations are rife that the leaders may join the SKM.