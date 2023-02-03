GANGTOK: The Sikkim government has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court for rectification of the apex court’s observation on Sikkimese Nepali community.

This was informed by Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang.

The Supreme Court on January 13, 2023, while hearing a plea observed that the Sikkimese Nepali community in Sikkim are immigrants.

“This is to inform everyone that the Government of Sikkim has filed a review petition before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India for suitably addressing the grievances and sentiments of the people of Sikkim concerning certain observations in the judgment pronounced on January 13, 2023,” the Sikkim CM said.

“I will be going to New Delhi to personally meet union law minister Kiren Rijiju and top law officials of the country,” the Sikkim chief minister said.

The matter is being dealt with in all seriousness and all steps will be taken to protect the rights and dignity of the Sikkimese people, he added.

This statement from the Sikkim chief minister followed resignation of the state’s health minister MK Sharma from the cabinet for ‘inaction’ on part of the current Sikkim government to address the “sentiments of the Sikkimese people seriously” in regards to the “foreigner tag” observation by Supreme Court on judgement dated January 13 this year.

Notably, Sikkim witnessed many protests across the state after the Supreme Court, while hearing a case, observed that Sikkimese Nepalis were people of foreign origin.