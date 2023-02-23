GANGTOK: Senior Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leader Ramesh Rai allegedly came under attack by the “goons of ruling SKM party”.

The incident has been reported from Namchi Singithang in Sikkim.

SDF leader Ramesh Rai was allegedly attacked by Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) ‘goons’ at around 9:30 pm on Wednesday (February 22).

Rai, who sustained injuries in his head and other parts of his body, was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, Sikkim police has registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Notably, there have been numerous instances, in the past one month, where workers and supporters of the SDF and the SKM engaged in clashes.

On February 16, former MLA and senior SDF leader Binod Rai was allegedly attacked by SKM workers, while he was taking a walk in the morning.