GANGTOK: An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit several parts of Sikkim on Monday (February 13).

No loss of life or damage to property was reported in the incident.

The earthquake that hit Sikkim was recorded at 4:15 am.

The earthquake occurred at Northwest of Yuksom in Sikkim.

The development was confirmed by the National Centre for Seismology in a report.

The depth of the earthquake that hit Sikkim on Monday was only 10 km.

Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3

Occurred on: 13-02-2023, 04:15:04 IST

Latitude: 27.81 & Longitude: 87.71

Depth: 10 Km

Location: 70km NW of Yuksom, Sikkim