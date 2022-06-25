Gangtok: In a shocking incident, two Indian Army personnel died in an accident that took place at Zuluk in East Sikkim.

The accident was reported on Friday.

The soldiers were on their way to the Nathu La border area when the car they were in crashed.

The soldiers killed in the accident were identified as Lance Naik Manoj Chettri from Karongthang in Yangang town and Subedar Som Bahadur Subba, resident of Mirik.

Both the soldiers were posted at the Sikkim Scouts at Kupup.

Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang condoling the death of the two soldiers said, “I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and offer a prayer for the deceased’s soul to rest in eternal peace.”