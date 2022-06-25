North Lakhimpur: Hundreds of birds have died in North Assam’s Lakhimpur after being electrocuted by high-wire power lines.

The power cables running over a paddy field have killed several birds in Narayanpur every day for the last three months, said a local.

The death of birds in the last few days has been reported from Santipur village near Bhogpur under Narayanpur Revenue Circle, he said.

According to villagers, the birds that sit on the power cables over a paddy field die instantly every morning due to a faulty connection in the electric pole.

Birds like dove, kingfisher, mynah, heron, and sparrow get killed by sitting on that particular power cable, they said.

The villagers and nature lovers have been complaining about the power cables to the office of Electric Sub-division APDCL, Bihpuria, but the officials concerned have paid no heed to it.

Experts say electrocution on power lines is a major threat to many wild birds, particularly endangered species that use pylons as perches.