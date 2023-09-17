GANGTOK: Preparations are underway in full swing in Sikkim for the much-anticipated visit of Dalai Lama to the state.

The Dalai Lama will be in Sikkim from October 10 to 14

Sikkim chief secretary VB Pathak reviewed the preparations for the visit of Dalai Lama to the Himalayan state.

Pathak issued directives for the logistical and security arrangements in Sikkim for the duration of the Dalai Lama’s visit to the state.

The Sikkim chief secretary reviewed security arrangements at the Paljor stadium in Gangtok, where on October 11, a large number of devotees will gather to seek blessings of the Dalai Lama.