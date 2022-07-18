New Delhi: A 32-year-old Sikkim Police personnel, posted in New Delhi, on Monday shot his three colleagues following a scuffle in Rohini area of the national capital.

According to the police, out of the three, two police personnel had died on the spot, while the third one succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The incident occurred at a water plant in the Haiderpur area of Delhi.

The accused, identified as Lance Naik Prabin Rai, belonged to the Indian Reserve Battalion of the Sikkim Police while the deceased were identified as Commander Pinto Namgyal Bhutia and Indra Lal Chhetri.

The third cop, Dhanhang Subba, was then taken to the Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Rai surrendered and was subsequently arrested by Delhi police.

The incident comes just days after two major fratricide incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan shot at and injured his three colleagues on Saturday before shooting himself dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.