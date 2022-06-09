Guwahati: The Delhi Police has filed a case against several people for hate speech, inciting groups, and creating situations that disturb society’s peace and harmony including suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

As per the police, two FIRs were filed which names Nupur Sharma as well as All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Along with them, the police have also named hatemonger Yati Narsinghanand, expelled head of Delhi BJP media unit-Naveen Kumar Jindal, Shadab Chauhan, the chief spokesperson of Peace Party, journalist Saba Naqvi, Hindu Mahasabha office-bearer Pooja Shakun Pandey, Maulana Mufti Nadeem from Rajasthan, Abdur Rehman, Anil Kumar Meena and Gulzar Ansari. Some social media users and members of religious organisations were also named.

However, it is not clear if the case was filed suo motu or if was registered based on a complaint.

The police further said that the case was registered after social media analysis.

Delhi Police on its official Twitter handle said, “We have registered 2 FIRs under appropriate sections on the basis of social media analysis against those trying to disrupt public tranquility & inciting people on divisive lines. One pertains to Ms Nupur Sharma & other against multiple social media entities.”

“Even as Notices are being sent to social media intermediaries for details of those behind these accounts/entities, #DelhiPolice appeals to everyone to desist from posting anything that may disrupt social and communal harmony”, it tweeted.

Sections 153, 295, and 505 which relate to provocation for communal riot, insult to religious symbols, and public mischief have been invoked.

It may be mentioned that earlier several Gulf countries summoned Indian Ambassadors and conveyed their concerns about “growing extremism and hatred”. Many have even demanded a “public apology” from New Delhi. The apology was demanded by the countries were for certain comments made by BJP leaders which were considered to be “Islamophobic”.

Among the people named in the FIR, Pooja Shakun Pandey alias ‘Annapurna Maa’, was recently charged for her controversial call to ban Friday prayers. She is accused of giving a public call to arms and incitement to mass murder.

The police will investigate social media entities in promoting false and wrong information to create unrest in the cyberspace and as well as physical space. These factors risk compromising the social fabric of the country.