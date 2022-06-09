Guwahati: As several areas in Assam witness severe rainfall and thunderstorms, six women were reportedly injured in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Biswanath district.

All the six women were identified as to be tea garden workers of the Majuligarh Tea Estate and Pabhoi Tea Estate.

The injured have been identified as Charit Orang (Majuligarh), Laxmi Kalandi (Majuligarh), Mami Bhumij (Majuligarh), Gopi Oriya (Pabhoi), Pinky Tasha (Pabhoi) and Kumli Khadal (Pabhoi).

All of them are currently under medical observation.

The India Meteorological Department had predicted heavy rainfall in several districts of Assam on June 8 and 9, 2022.

The weather department stated that several districts in Assam will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.