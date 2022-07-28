GANGTOK: Sikkim agriculture minister Lok Nath Sharma is at Nuremburg in Germany to attend an organic trade fair.

The Sikkim minister participated in the panel discussions at the BIOFAC organic trade fair held at Nuremburg in Germany.

The Nuremburg organic trade fair started on July 26 and will end on Friday (July 29).

Sikkim agriculture minister LN Sharma while speaking at the fair highlighted the agricultural policies adopted by the Sikkim government that focuses on organic farming.

He highlighted the agricultural development in Sikkim through credit and incentives to farmers to boost agricultural production.

“Received encouraging inputs and also shared Sikkim’s new farming schemes and practices,” Sikkim minister LN Sharma said.

The Sikkim minister also witnessed the exhibition organised at the organic trade fair with state secretary for agriculture – Rinzing Tshering and others.

The Sikkim delegation also exchanged views on organic agricultural trade with the experts.