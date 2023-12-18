Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Sikkim University.

Sikkim University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of four vacant positions or jobs in the research project titled “DST’s Centre Of Excellence On Water Resources, Cryosphere And Climate Change Studies” in the Department of Geology. The appointment will be made initially for 3 months and can be extendable till the completion of the project subjected to the satisfactory performances. The positions are purely temporary and will be co-terminus with the project.

Name of post : Research Associate (RA)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualifications:

Ph.D. or equivalent degree in Environmental Sciences/Glaciology/Geology/ Geophysics/ Climate Change Studies/Water Resources/Atmospheric Sciences/Remote Sensing and GIS/Geo-informatics/Sciences/any other relevant discipline or having three years of research, teaching, and design and development experience after ME/M.Tech. in relevant discipline with at least one research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) journal. The candidate must have expertise in climate modelling or field glaciology.

Remuneration: Rs. 47, 000.00 (Rs.49,000.00 in case of two-year experience) + 8% HRA per month

Name of post : Junior/Senior Research Fellow (JRF/SRF)

No. of posts : 2

Essential qualifications:

Post Graduate Degree in Environmental Sciences/ Geophysics/ Glaciology/Geology/Remote Sensing and GIS/Geo-informatics/any other relevant disciplines with NET/GATE or any national level examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and Institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOS, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IIT, IISc., IISER, etc.

Applicant must have experience in climate change studies/mathematical modelling/ geochemical analytical techniques and data interpretation/geophysical investigations

Remuneration: Rs.31,000.00 (Rs.35,000.00 in case of two-year experience) + 8 % HRA per month.

Name of post : Field Cum Lab attendant (FCLA)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualifications:

Graduates in relevant discipline and working experience on analytical instrumentations.

Remuneration: Rs. 18000.00 +8% HRA

How to apply :

Candidates with adequate qualifications and appropriate experience may apply online at https://forms.gle/tdRj7zRQrnGVnjQa6 latest by 21st December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





