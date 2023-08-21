Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Sikkim.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Sikkim is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Staff under the Project on “Creation of speech corpora of high Himalayan languages (Eastern region) for automatic spoken language identification task”, sponsored by Defence Research and Development Organisation, Govt. of India in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Name of post : Project Staff

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : Bachelor Degree (B.Tech/ B.Sc/ B. Com/BBA/BCA or BA)

Desirable :

1. Computer Knowledge

2. Speaking experience of any one language Bodo, Gurkhali, Sherpa or Dzongkha

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://nitsikkim.ac.in/ up to 31st August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here