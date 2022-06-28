Over 20 students from St Xavier’s College at Ranchi in Jharkhand were severely injured in a road accident in Gangtok – the capital of Sikkim.

The Jharkhand students were on an excursion tour in Sikkim.

The accident took place when the students were on their way back to Ranchi from Gangtok in Sikkim.

One of the three buses that the students were travelling in met with an accident leading to injuries to the students.

The accident took place at 7th mile area near Ranipool.

The accident is believed to have taken place due to break failure of the bus.

Those injured in the accident were immediately shifted to the Central Referral Hospital (CRH).