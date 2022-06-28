Guwahati: Four persons were killed and one seriously injured after a vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge at Kaliabor in Central Assam’s Nagaon district.

The incident took place on NH 37 at Kanchanjuri near Kaziranga National Park in the early morning on Tuesday when the vehicle bearing registration number AS 03 AE 8003 lost control and fell into the ditch.

There were five people, all from Jorhat, in the Hyundai Aura car, police said. They were on their way to Jorhat from Guwahati when the incident took place, said a police official.

While four persons died on the spot, one person was critically injured in the incident, the official added.

The deceased have been identified as Sachin Bordoloi, 18, Rohit Das, 23, Risabh Das, 19, and Rahul Senapati, 20.

While Rohit, Risabh and Rahul were students of Jorhat JB College, Sochin was a small trader.