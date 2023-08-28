Guwahati: The Sikkim government’s Forest, Environment and Wildlife Department has warned that feeding monkeys or improper disposal of food waste will be treated as an offence and violators will be fined Rs 5,000.

The department said that monkeys are a protected species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. Hence, feeding them is strictly prohibited.

The department said that the unnatural growth in the monkey population due to human feeding and improper disposal of food waste has led to increased instances of human-monkey conflict.

This has become a public health and safety issue.

The department said that monkeys fed by humans lose their fear of humans and become aggressive.

They can also transmit diseases to humans.

The department urged people to stop feeding monkeys and to dispose of food waste properly.