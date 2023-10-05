GANGTOK: The Indian Army has started three helplines for families of missing people in Sikkim including its own soldiers.

The three helpline numbers started for families of the missing people are:

Army Helpline No for North Sikkim – 8750887741

Army Helpline for East Sikkim – 8756991895

Army Helpline for missing soldiers – 7588302011

Also read: Sikkim flash floods: ISRO conducts image-based study of Lhonak Lake outburst

Sikkim flash-floods: Death toll rises to 18, over 100 missing

At least 18 people confirmed to have been killed in the tragic lake burst incident in Sikkim that triggered flash-floods in the state.

On the other hand, 102 people are reported to be missing, the Sikkim government informed in a statement.

Of the missing 102 people, 22 are Indian Army personnel.

A glacial lake in overflowed after torrential showers, triggering flash floods down the Teesta River that washed away homes and highways in Sikkim.

Meanwhile, one Army personnel was rescued and was admitted to a hospital. His condition is stated to be stable.

Search operations to trace the remaining missing army personnel are underway, sources informed.