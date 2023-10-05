GANGTOK: As many as four (4) more bodies have been recovered from flash floods-hit Himalayan state of Sikkim.

The four bodies were recovered on Thursday (October 05) morning.

While, three bodies were recovered from Singtam, another was recovered from Teesta-VI project site in Sikkim.

With the recovery of the four bodies, the death toll due to the lake-burst induced flash floods in Sikkim has risen to 18.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has started three helplines for families of missing people in Sikkim including its own soldiers.

The three Army helpline numbers started for families of the missing people are:

Army Helpline No for North Sikkim – 8750887741

Army Helpline for East Sikkim – 8756991895

Army Helpline for missing soldiers – 7588302011

On the other hand, 102 people, including 22 army personnel, are still reported to be missing, the Sikkim government informed in a statement.

Meanwhile, one Army personnel was rescued and was admitted to a hospital. His condition is stated to be stable.

Search operations to trace the remaining 22 missing army personnel are underway, sources informed.