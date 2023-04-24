GANGTOK: Former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling termed as ‘nonsense’ on the challenge thrown at him by presnt Chief Minister P S Golay to purchase Hamro Sikkim Party president, Baichung Bhutia’s land at Tinkitam, South Sikkim.

At a recent event, Sikkim Chief Minister had said he will resign if Chamling backs his claim on dilution of Article 371F by purchasing the land belonging to Baichung Bhutia since Bhutia-Lepcha (BL) lands are protected under old laws of Sikkim.

“That is such nonsense. I cannot believe that such a silly man is heading the state government in Sikkim.

“Is this how a Chief Minister deals with the most important issue of Sikkim?

“Let him know that I would never buy land from the BL community even if they offered it to me with a silver spoon.

“I would never take a step that would be against Article 371F. I will always remain true to the core of Sikkimese essence. Opportunism is not my way,” responded Chamling in his weekly press statement.

At the same time, the SDF president maintained that Golay ‘must resign now’ if he is true to his words.

He listed three alleged examples of BL lands being sold and registered to a non-Sikkimese under the SKM government.

“What does the SKM government have to say about such a gross violation of Revenue Order No. 1 in Sikkim?

“Are they waiting for Pawan Chamling to buy Bhaichung Bhutia’s land?

“Will Revenue Order No. 1 be violated only when I buy Baichung Bhutia’s land?,” asked Chamling.

Chamling added that the non-Sikkimese also bought the lands belonging to Sikkimese communities at Rangpo.

If these are not cases of violation of Article 371F, what is it?, he questioned.

The former Chief Minister mentioned that during the election campaign on April 8, 2014, Golay had ‘promised Sikkimese status’ to the business community in Sikkim.

“It is all there in local newspapers. Did he deliver on that promise,” asked Chamling.

The SDF president also expressed his shock on the recent sexual assault and murder of an 11-year-old girl near Gangtok.

“The entire State of Sikkim has been numbed by this appalling crime and the indescribable loss of a young precious life.

“But the government is unmoved by it all. Instead of standing in solidarity with the victim’s family, PS Golay sent his three party colleagues to give a press conference in which the three ladies mercilessly criticized her parents’ failure and gave a moral lecture on parenting.

“Your job is governance not lecturing. I totally condemn these heartless statements.

“If they have any human heart at all, they must go and visit the bereaved parents and apologize unconditionally for being so hurtful and cold-hearted,” added Chamling.