GANGTOK: Former Sikkim chief minister Pawan Chamling was honoured with the Dr Dilli Raman Regmi International Peace Award in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu on Thursday.

Dr Regmi, a renowned historian of Nepal, had also participated in India’s freedom struggle against the British raj.

The programme was organised by Nepal’s ministry of education and technology.

Speaking at the programme, former Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling urged Nepal to go for organic farming and include organic farming as a subject in school curriculum.

“We should get rid of consumerism and economic colonialism by making efforts of self-dependence,” former Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling said.

Chamling said: “I urge authorities in Nepal to adopt organic farming. When it is possible in Sikkim, why can’t it be done in Nepal? It is possible without encroachment by the world market.”

“As non-chemical manure is used for such farming, the farmer concerned would automatically be compelled to domesticate cattle for cow dung. This would lead to increase in meat production and further self-dependence. It needs public participation and political will,” the former Sikkim CM further said.

“Whatever we have experienced should be bequeathed to our future generation,” he added.