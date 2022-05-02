Former Sikkim chief minister and president of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) part – Pawan Chamling has said that the 2024 Assembly elections in the Himalayan state would be his “final electoral battle”.

The former Sikkim CM further said: “My final electoral battle will be about saving Sikkim by bringing power back to the people of Sikkim.”

Meanwhile, taking an indirect dig at the SKM government in Sikkim over the ‘MCX scam’, SDF chief Pawan Chamling said that the current regime has been selling the assets of the people of Sikkim.

“Earlier, no outsider could dare to loot the people Sikkim, but the present government has become agents of outside forces, selling rights and assets of the state’s people,” Pawan Chamling alleged.

The SDF president also accused the SKM government in Sikkim of instigating violence in the state.

“They (SKM) have started organized political terrorism in which everyone from top to the bottom are in on it,” Chamling said.