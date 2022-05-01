At least three businessmen from Siliguri in West Bengal have reportedly been arrested for their alleged involvement in the alleged billion dollars multi-commodity exchange (MCX) scam in Sikkim.

According to reports, the three reportedly arrested businessmen have been identified as – Kishan Aggarwal, Manish Aggarwal and Dinesh Aggarwal.

Notably, the enforcement directorate (ED) had also sent notices to three Siliguri-based businessmen in connection with the MCX scam in Sikkim.

Sikkim chief minister PD Tamang, recently, had requested the enforcement directorate to take over investigation of the case.

Also read: Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman comes under ‘attack by BJP workers’ with sharp weapons, two injured

On April 27, the Sikkim unit of BJP had also demanded a probe by the central bureau of investigation (CBI) into the “multi-commodity exchange scam”.

The Sikkim BJP also lodged an FIR seeking probe into the alleged ‘scam’.

Speaking on the matter, Sikkim BJP president DB Chauhan had said that the saffron party in the Himalayan state would pursue the case until “all facts are unearthed”.

“Sikkim’s reputation has been tarnished. That is why we are demanding a probe and action against those involved in the scam,” Sikkim BJP chief DB Chauhan had said.

Also read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma bats for uniform civil code, says ‘no Muslim woman wants 3 more wives of her husband’

Reports claim that Sikkim’s share in MCX trading for February alone stood over 6 billion dollars (around Rs 46,000 crore).

The number of Sikkim-based traders in MCX has increased to 2217 this year as compared to 674 in February 2020, the reports said.

The MCX traders based in other states have used tax exemption given to the people of Sikkim to transact MCX trade by using personal details of the local people to rake in huge money, the reports claimed.