Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has batted for implementation of the uniform civil code (UCC), saying that the every Muslim woman wants it.

“No Muslim woman wants her husband to bring home 3 other wives. UCC is an issue for all Muslim women,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“I am a Hindu and I have the UCC. If I have UCC for my daughter, then all Muslim daughters must also have that protection,” the Assam CM said.

He added: “No Muslim woman would tell you that her husband should marry three more women.”

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that if Muslim women in India were to be given justice, then scrapping of Triple Talaq, needs to be followed by the introduction of UCC.

Also read: Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman comes under ‘attack by BJP workers’ with sharp weapons, two injured

Also read: NIA conducts raids in Assam in Maoist terror case

Almost all the BJP-ruled states, including Assam, have voiced their support for implementation of the uniform civil code (UCC).

Notably, the UCC was a part of the BJP’s 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto.

What is uniform civil code (UCC)?

The uniform civil code (UCC) is a proposal to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all Indians equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation.

This is a deviation from the current system wherein the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures.

The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution of India which lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.