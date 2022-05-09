The political war of words between the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) and the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has further intensified.

Former chief minister of Sikkim and president of the SDF party – Pawan Chamling has slammed the SKM calling the ruling party’s Shanti Prativad Julus “joke by jokers”.

“The peace rally was the biggest joke of our time as it was led by jokers,” former Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling said.

He added: “I am afraid that they have taken over the jobs of our local stand-up comedians.”

“SDF youth are being assaulted and the police force has been misused to silence valiant voices… violence on the streets and shameless liars who spread hate and confusion on social media,” Chamling said.

He added: “Shanti Prativad Julus means a rally in protest against peace. If the government realizes that there is no peace, then the Chief Minister needs to take the initiative to restore it. He could address the state conveying a message of goodwill and peace.”

“The miserably angry and agitated jokers were venting their unrestrained anger, spewing venom and spreading hatred. That is their idea of a peace rally,” the former Sikkim chief minister further said.

“Our job is not to oppose the government but to oppose their misdeeds and failure. When the government snatches the people’s liberty, freedom, democratic rights or when there is economic disaster, a rise in unemployment, public distress leading to social unrest, thefts, suicide, murder, overall insecurity, vandalism of private and government properties, we as the opposition raise the issue for the government to become answerable and take steps to amend their ways and mitigate the crisis. That job is ours, not the government’s,” he said.