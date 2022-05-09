This was informed by deputy chief minister of Meghalaya Prestone Tynsong recently.

Tynsong said that the Meghalaya government will go ahead with the proposed peace talks with the HNLC based on inputs of the interlocutor after his meeting with the banned outfit.

“We have left it to the wisdom of the interlocutor and he is on the job,” Meghalaya deputy CM Prestone Tynsong said.

On March 10, the Centre appointed retired IAS officer Peter S Dkhar as the interlocutor of the peace talks with the HNLC.

Soon after the appointment of interlocutor, the Meghalaya government started the process to hold formal talks with the HNLC.

Retired IPS officer AK Mishra, who is the advisor for the union home ministry, will coordinate between the Centre and the state government on the talks with the HNLC.

The HNLC, which has been demanding a sovereign Khasi tribal homeland in Meghalaya, is a breakaway faction of the Hynniewtrep Achik Liberation Council, the first tribal militant outfit of the hill state, formed in the mid-1980s.