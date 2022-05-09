Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the incident of ULFA-I ‘executing’ its own cadres must have come as a lesson for the youths of the state, who wish to join the rebel outfit.

“This should serve as a lesson for the youths of Assam, who wish to join ULFA-I,” CM Sarma said.

Appealing for peace, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked ULFA-I to stop ‘bloodshed’ and come to negotiation table.

“Development cannot be achieved, until bloodshed continues. I once again urge ULFA-I to come to negotiating table,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Also read: Ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah’s Assam visit, Northeast organisations warn of stir against CAA

Meanwhile, after ULFA-I stated to have ‘executed’ two of its cadres on charges of being spies, Assam police chief Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said that the police department had no connection with the two boys.

Denying the claims of the ULFA-I, the DGP said, “Has anyone ever heard of Assam Police sending spies to anywhere? This is a baseless allegation.”

Mahanta further added that the killing of two Assamese youth was a shameful and cowardly act.