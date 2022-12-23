New Delhi: At least 16 Indian Army jawans died four others sustained injuries when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in North Sikkim on Friday.

According to reports, the accident took place around 8 am at Zema 3, about 15 kms away from Lachen.

The Army vehicle was heading towards the border posts with 20 Army jawans on board, said an official.

The vehicle seemed to have veered off the road while negotiating a curve in the Zema 3 area and crashed hundreds of feet down, the official added.

All 16 bodies have been recovered from the crash site. The condition of the four critically injured Army personnel remains unknown.

The bodies are being taken to the State-run STNM Hospital in Gangtok for post-mortem and later will be handed over to the Army.

The regiment of the victims is yet to be ascertained.

The Army vehicle had been picking up the Army personnel on the way as it was heading towards its destination.