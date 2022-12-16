GUWAHATI: The Indian Army is firmly in control over the situation along the China border.

This was stated by the chief of the eastern command of the Indian Army – Lieutenant General RP Kalita.

Lt General Kalita made this remark while commenting on the recent clash of the Indian Army with Chinese PLA troopers in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

The clashes between the Indian Army troopers with that of Chinese PLA occur on occasions due to different perceptions of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) of both the sides, Kalita said.

“Such differences are resolved by engaging in negotiations as per laid down protocols,” said Lieutenant General RP Kalita.

Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a face-off on December 9 near Yangtse in the Tawang sector resulting in injuries to soldiers from both sides.

According to sources, Chinese troops crossed the LAC, which was contested by Indian soldiers in a “firm and resolute manner”.

There were “minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides” and the two sides “immediately disengaged from the area”, the sources said.