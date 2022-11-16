GANGTOK: The All India Football Federation (AIFF), on Wednesday, held its executive committee meeting in Gangtok, Sikkim.

It was for the first time that the AIFF held its meeting in the Himalayan state of Sikkim.

During the meeting, several issues were discuss such as: hosting bid for 2027 Asian Cup, launch of football foundation, U17 women’s league, formation of standing committees among others.

Sikkim Football Association (SFA) president Menla Ethenpa said that holding of the AIFF meeting in Sikkim will boost state’s football at the national level.

“Thanks to the President for choosing Sikkim because this is a shot in the arm,” Sikkim Football Association (SFA) president Menla Ethenpa said.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey and other executive members of the organisation also visited the Tashi Namgyal Academy (TNA) ground in Gangtok, Sikkim.