Guwahati: The Indian Army rescued more 3oo more tourists who were stranded at Chungthang in North Sikkim due to landslides and roadblocks, said an official release on Sunday.

“Troops of the Indian Army continued the rescue efforts on Sunday morning at Chungthang in North Sikkim. There was a report of 300 tourists likely to come down from Lachung and Lachen,” said the official.

“The troops of Striking Lion Division, Trishakti Corps who had worked relentlessly and assisted tourists on the previous day, were fully geared up for the second day as well. All the 300 tourists were assisted to cross over the temporary bridge for a further move towards Gangtok,” he said.

The tourists were provided food, a resting place and medical comfort by the Indian Army troops.

A person, who fell unconscious, was immediately provided treatment, by the Army Medical team.

The patient was immediately evacuated by ambulance and stretcher and taken to the nearest Army Field Hospital for further treatment.

The condition of the patient is stable as of now.

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Army rescued about 3,500 stranded tourists from Chungthang in North Sikkim.