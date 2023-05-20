Guwahati: Three tourist destinations in North Sikkim experienced heavy torrential rains on Friday, which led to heavy landslides in Chungthang in Mangan district thus blocking the main highway. Due to the landslides, around 500 tourists, who were travelling to Lachung and Lachen Valley, were stranded at Chungthang.

At the request of the district administration, the troops of the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army immediately swung into action and rescued the stranded tourists to safety.

The stranded tourists, which included 216 men, 113 women and 54 children, were soon shifted to three different Army camps and were provided with hot meals and warm clothing.

The troops vacated their own barracks to accommodate the tourists and make them feel comfortable for the night.

At least three medical teams immediately checked the health condition of all the tourists who were stranded due to the landslides.

An initial medical check by the Army medical team found all the tourists to be stable.

However, at midnight on Saturday, one woman, who had visited the Gurudongmar Lake during the day, complained of severe headache and dizziness.

The medical team, including a female medical officer, from a nearby field hospital rushed to the location and thoroughly checked the patient and detected signs of Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS).

The patient was provided immediate medical care and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the hospital. By Saturday morning, the patient was stable.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to clear the road for vehicular traffic as soon as possible.