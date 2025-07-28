Guwahati: The Indian Army carried out a high-altitude technology demonstration exercise, ‘Divya Drishti’, in East Sikkim in July 2025 to evaluate advanced systems aimed at improving battlefield awareness, surveillance, and decision-making capabilities.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, the exercise focused on enhancing the Army’s ability to observe, analyse, and respond rapidly in operational environments.

“On the modern battlefield, the ability to see more, understand quickly, and act fast decides success,” the statement said.

Troops from the Trishakti Corps participated in the exercise, deploying a combination of ground-based platforms, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and drones. The systems were tested in realistic operational conditions to assess their performance.

A key aspect of the exercise was the integration of Artificial Intelligence-enabled sensors with secure communication networks. This setup enabled real-time data exchange between forward-deployed units and command centres, improving the sensor-to-shooter response time.

Lieutenant General Rakesh Kapoor, Deputy Chief of Army Staff, reviewed the exercise and its outcomes on behalf of Army Headquarters.

General Officer Commanding, Trishakti Corps, Lieutenant General Zubin A Minwalla, stated that the technologies were tested in realistic conditions and the findings would contribute to future military planning. “The insights gained will shape the Indian Army’s future doctrines and tactics,” he said.

The Ministry added that the exercise supports the Army’s ongoing technological transformation efforts and aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and the Army’s Decade of Transformation roadmap.