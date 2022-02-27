Ukraine’s defence ministry has released a tally of causalities and damage inflicted on the Russian invading forces by the Ukrainian armed forces.

According to Ukrainian defence ministry, approximately 4300 Russian soldiers have lost their lives in combat during the first three days of invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Moreover, as many as 706 Russian armoured personnel carriers (APCs), 146 tanks, 27 aircrafts (combat and transport combined) and 26 helicopters had been destroyed by the Ukrainian forces between February 24 and 26 (first three days of invasion).

Sunday is the fourth day of the ongoing unprecedented and ‘brutal’ invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Meanwhile, invasion-hit Ukraine, in a humanitarian gesture, has shown respect for the fallen Russian soldiers by launching a website to help Russian families find their relatives killed in combat.

The Ukrainian interior ministry has launched a website – 200rf.com – where it has started to publish photos and documents of the dead and captured Russian soldiers.