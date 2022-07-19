GANGTOK: As many as three athletes from Sikkim have shined at the 54th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sport Championship held in Maldives.

This was announced by the Bodybuilders’ Association of Sikkim.

The athletes from Sikkim are: Tenzing Chopel Bhutia, Bhawika Pradhan and Kalpana Chettri.

“Athlete Tenzing Chopel Bhutia bagged third position in men’s fitness model physique in 54th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sport Championship,” the Bodybuilders’ Association of Sikkim stated.

“Tenzing has made India and of course his home state Sikkim proud,” said Pema WD Bhitia, general secretary of Bodybuilders’ Association of Sikkim.

Apart from Tenzing, two female athletes also brought laurels to the Himalayan state of Sikkim by winning bronze medals.

Bhawika Pradhan bagged third position in junior women’s model physique.

On the other hand, Kalpana Chettri secured fifth position in senior women’s model and physique sport championship.