Gangtok: A 32-year-old man who allegedly killed his girlfriend in a hotel in Gangtok has been arrested by the Sikkim Police from Bihar’s Chapra district.

The person arrested has been identified as Gyaneshwar Singh a resident of Chapra.

He is accused of murdering his 26-year-old girlfriend.

He was brought to Gangtok on Tuesday night.

Singh who had been absconding since December was arrested with the support of Bihar police.

A police official said that on December 27, Singh along with his girlfriend came to Gangtok and checked in to a hotel.

After a night he had a quarrel with his girlfriend over his alleged affair with someone else.

The next day, the quarrel turned out to be a fight and he had kicked her in the abdomen.

The fight took place on December 29 and after the fight, both had gone to sleep but the next morning, after he woke up the next day, he found his girlfriend lying dead next to him.

On finding this, he ran away and had been absconding since then.