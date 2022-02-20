Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have wished the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on the occasion of statehood day.

“Greetings to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. India takes great pride in the vibrant Mizo culture and the contributions of Mizoram to national progress,” PM Modi tweeted.

Modi also wished the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of statehood day.

“Best wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day. The people of the state are known for their stupendous talent and hardworking nature. May the state scale new heights of development in the times to come,” PM Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on the occasion of statehood day.

“Greetings to our sisters and brothers of Arunachal Pradesh on their statehood day. The state is blessed with immense natural beauty and hardworking citizens. May the state keep progressing in the years ahead,” Amit Shah tweeted.

“Extend my warm wishes to the people of Mizoram on their statehood day. Mizoram is known for its vibrant culture and amazing people, passionate about the nation’s growth. May the state continue scaling new heights of development,” said Amit Shah in another tweet.

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also wished the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on the occasion of statehood day.

“Love & wishes to friends in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their Statehood Day. Beautifully unique and proudly Indian, these states represent our country’s diversity. We must preserve their cultures & languages to safeguard the spirit of India,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

In the statehood day function of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was the chief guest.

“Extremely delighted at the warmth bestowed by the people of Arunachal Pradesh upon my arrival at Naharlagun today. Their rich culture manifest at the colourful programme on Statehood Day really impressed me,” said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.