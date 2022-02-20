A “world war” scare looms large over Europe, as the United States has stated that Russia could invade Ukraine “at any moment”.

The US has alleged that Russia has ordered its troops to advance to the border with Ukraine and “poised to strike”.

The statement from the United States follows the nuclear arms exercise conducted by Russia, which was overseen by President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has called a meeting with his top advisers on Sunday after his While House national security team told him that Russia could attack Ukraine “at any moment”.

Foreign ministries of G7 group also said that no evidence of Russia withdrawing its military from the borders is witnessed.

The G7 said that it remains “gravely concerned” about the situation.

Defence secretary of the United States – Lloyd Austin said that Russian forces are beginning to “move closer” to the border with Ukraine.

“President Biden continues to monitor the evolving situation in Ukraine, and is being updated regularly about events on the ground by his national security team,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Fears are on the rise in Ukraine and among the West nations that a false-flag operation could be staged in eastern Ukraine and used as a pretext for Russia to attack.

Meanwhile, the pro-Russian separatists has said that they had uncovered a plan by Kyiv to seize territory they control in eastern Ukraine by force.

Kremlin insists it has no incursion plans, but its test-firing of nuclear-capable missiles Saturday did little to alleviate tensions.

On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Saturday, called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet and seek resolution to the crisis.

Russian armor columns in Shebekino, Russia (5 km away from Ukraine) & Bershakovo, Russia (10 km away from Ukraine). Majority of the armor equipment are marked with "Z(s)" pic.twitter.com/lym1Qq5y0m — Global: MilitaryInfo (@Global_Mil_Info) February 19, 2022