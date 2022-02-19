Moscow: Amid the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Russia on Saturday successfully test-fired the latest hypersonic ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and nuclear-capable ballistic missiles.

The Kremlin said the missiles were launched as part of “planned exercises.”

A statement read, “All the missiles hit their targets, confirming their performance objectives.”

The drills by Russia included Tu-95 bombers as well as submarines.

On Friday it was reported that amid rising tensions, fear and apprehension of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine by Russia, President Vladimir Putin would oversee exercises by Russia’s nuclear forces on Saturday.

Also Read: ‘World war’ crisis: Russia to conduct nuclear drills amid tensions over Ukraine ‘invasion’

The nuclear drills by Russia will involve the launch of ballistic and cruise missiles.

The United States has stated that Russia is on the verge of launching a massive military assault on Ukraine.

This statement from the United States comes at a time when Russia has been claiming that it has started to pull back its troops from the frontline.

The United States’ claim follows artillery shelling by Russia-backed forces, targeting Ukraine’s civilian areas on Thursday.

Shelling by Russia-backed Ukrainian rebel forces on Thursday struck a kindergarten in at a village in the Luhansk region of Ukraine.

Also Read: ‘World War’ crisis: Russia on verge of unleashing massive military assault on Ukraine, says US

Reportedly, children were inside the school when the artillery shells struck it, resulting in injuries to at least three people.

Following the shelling, US President Joe Biden said that there it is an indication that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine.

Biden said that Moscow was carrying out a false flag operation to justify an invasion, after Ukrainian forces and pro-Moscow rebels traded fire.

“We have reason to believe they are engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to… attack Ukraine,” Biden said.

The US Senate, on Thursday night, unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution in support of independent and democratic Ukraine against Russia’s possible invasion.

“The Senate reaffirms unwavering United States commitment to support the continuing efforts of the Government of Ukraine to restore its territorial integrity by providing political, diplomatic, and military support, including additional lethal and non-lethal security assistance to strengthen the defence capabilities of Ukraine,” the text of the resolution read.