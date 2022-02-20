The National People’s Party (NPP) has lodged a complaint against the BJP over the attack on the father of party candidate from Andro constituency Sanjoy Singh.

On February 18, father of NPP candidate from Andro constituency in Manipur L Sanjoy Singh was allegedly shot at and injured by unidentified miscreants.

Moreover, in the violence at least six other people sustained injuries, 6 houses and 5 cars were also heavily damaged.

The NPP in its complaint claimed that father of NPP candidate Sanjoy Singh was shot at near his house in the constituency.

Meanwhile, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has informed that a probe into the pre-poll violence in Andro constituency is underway.

However, the Manipur chief minister has denied any involvement of any BJP worker or leader in the case of attack on father of NPP candidate.

Biren Singh alleged that MLAs of the opposition parties are ‘misusing’ the security personnel provided to them.

On the other hand, Meghalaya chief minister and national president of NPP – Conrad Sangma has termed the attack on the father of a party’s candidate for the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections as “politically motivated”.

Conrad Sangma said that the election commission has responded ‘positively’ on the security concerns of the NPP of its candidates in Manipur.

“Many NPP candidates and their relatives have been attacked by miscreants ahead of the Assembly elections in Manipur,” Conrad Sangma said.

“Apprised the chief electoral officer of Manipur about the attack on our candidate’s father and the series of incidents that took place around Manipur causing great concern for the safety of our candidates and the people,” Conrad Sangma said.

He added: “Rival candidates belonging to certain political parties are behind the attacks on NPP candidates.”