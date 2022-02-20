AGARTALA: The Tripura education department, in a remarkable move, has restricted the use of school resources for political events.

According to a notification, school premises in Tripura will not be used for political events especially during school hours.

The Tripura education department took announced the move soon after it came to know about some instances where headmasters and in-charges of schools gave permission to political parties for rallies that affected functioning of classes.

Thus, from now onwards, a no objection certificate from the Tripura education department would be necessary for holding any political event.

“It is hereby reiterated that no school resources including playground shall be used by any political party/organizer to conduct political functions/rallies etc. No objection Certificate from the Director Secondary/Elementary Education or concerned District Education officer as the case may be a prerequisite for organizing of other programmes as well strictly during holidays or after school hours.

The undersigned is of information that some Headmasters/TICs have violated this rule and have tacitly given approval to the use of school ground for political gatherings during school hours despite the organizer not obtaining NOC,” the order reads.

The order undersigned by the director of Tripura school education department also underlines the effect of COVID-19 induced curbs on the studies and the need of physical classes.

“Especially since the schools have reopened after long breaks necessitated by Covid pandemic situation, it is completely unacceptable that the headmasters are allowing such activities seriously hampering teaching – learning activities and violating the norms of the Department. The undersigned is to inform all Headmasters/TICs that strict action will be taken against them for the violations already committed and to warn others against any such violations in future,” the order adds.

The order also speaks about the stringent consequences for violation of the orders.

“In case any organization is planning to conduct a non-permissible activity or a permissible activity without obtaining approval, it is the duty of the HM/TIC to inform the Inspector of Schools/District Education Officers. After receipt of such information, the matter has to be immediately taken up with local administrative and Police authorities – Sub Divisional Magistrate & Sub Divisional Police Officers requesting cancellation of permission given for the programme. Any such request should be intimated to concerned District Magistrates and Director Elementary/Secondary Education for follow up action,” the order concluded.