AGARTALA: Tripura royal scion and chairman of the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) – Pradyot Debbarma has assured assistance to the ‘Tiprasa’ people living in Bangladesh.

“People of our community in Bangladesh are facing problems. They are dying of Meningitis. I urge my Tiprasa brothers in Tripura to go there (Bangladesh) to help them with medicines and money,” Pradyot Debbarma said.

He added: “I will definitely send a team with medicines and financial assistance for the Tiprasa people of Bangladesh.”

Pradyot Debbarma further said: “When Durga temples were vandalised in Bangladesh, anger gripped entire India. Similarly, I am saying that indigenous people living in Bangladesh are also facing problems. They should get help.”

Also read: Former Tripura minister & state JD-U president Manindra Reang joins Pradyot Debbarma-led TIPRA

Meanwhile, Debbarma reiterated that the “Greater Tipraland” demand is not political and explained that there is “an underlying message of unity among the indigenous societies that call for constitutional solution”.

“A considerable population of indigenous people still live there (sixth schedule areas) and they need special care and assistance,” Debbarma added.