AGARTALA: Tripura JD-U president and former minister in the previous left front government in the state, Manindra Reang has joined Pradyot Debbarma-led TIPRA.

Pradyot Debbarma welcomed Manindra Reang into TIPRA, asserting that the fight for rights of indigenous people of Tripura shall continue.

Reang, who was a senior CPI-M leader till 2019, had lost the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections to BJP candidate Pramod Reang.

After the loss in 2018 Assembly elections, Manindra Reang joined the Janata Dal-United in 2019.

Manindra Reang was serving as the president of Tripura unit of the JD-U, when he quit the party and joined TIPRA on Saturday.

“The door of Tipra Motha is open to all those who are Tiprasa (indigenous people) and love the dofa (community) from heart. Tipra Motha doesn’t consider which party he or she belongs to. We see the dofa because we are on a mission to create Greater Tipraland,” TIPRA chairman Pradyot Debbarma said at the programme at Manpathar in South Tripura district.