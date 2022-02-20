Meghalaya chief minister and national president of the National People’s Party (NPP) – Conrad Sangma has termed the attack on the father of a party’s candidate for the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections as “politically motivated”.

Conrad Sangma said that the election commission has responded ‘positively’ on the security concerns of the NPP of its candidates in Manipur.

“Many NPP candidates and their relatives have been attacked by miscreants ahead of the Assembly elections in Manipur,” Conrad Sangma said.

“Apprised the chief electoral officer of Manipur about the attack on our candidate’s father and the series of incidents that took place around Manipur causing great concern for the safety of our candidates and the people,” Conrad Sangma said.

He added: “Rival candidates belonging to certain political parties are behind the attacks on NPP candidates.”

Notably, on February 18, father of NPP candidate from Andro constituency in Manipur L Sanjoy Singh was allegedly shot at and injured by unidentified miscreants.

The incident took place at Yairipok Yambem Leikai in Imphal east district of Manipur, when Shamjai Singh, father of L Sanjoy Singh was on a campaign trail with his son.

Shamjai Singh was attacked by miscreants soon after the NPP had petitioned the election commission seeking adequate security cover for its candidates in Manipur.

“These incidents are tarnishing the sacred essence of our democracy,” Conrad Sangma said.