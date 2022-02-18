AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday in Manipur said that under the previous Congress regime the north-eastern state was known for the wrong reasons.

People used to add prefixes like “insurgency-hit” and “a state of blockade” before writing Manipur while the change is visible under the BJP government.

“Once recognized to be a state of blockades and insurgency, Manipur has now started walking in the path of development heralded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There are no blockades now and insurgency has been neutralized to a major extent,” said Deb while addressing a public meeting of booth-level workers at Manipur’s Kumbhi assembly constituency.

Deb said, the Manipur government used to incur a loss of Rs 2,000 crore per annum for the frequently staged blockades—something that is elusive in the present day Manipur.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Deb said, for the Congress party leader, Northeast does not exist.

“Under the Congress rule, only 6 percent of people in this state used to get tap water in their households. Today, 60 percent of the state has tap water facilities installed in their households. About 85 percent of people are lifting ration digitally. The empowerment is visible and the changes brought about by the BJP in Manipur can never be ignored,” said Deb.

Deb hit the campaigning trail in the poll-bound Manipur and addressed a rally of booth committee workers in support of BJP candidate Premchandra Singh.